Newton County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing K-9 officer Petra

K-9 PETRA MISSING Newton County Sheriff's Office
By WSB Radio News Staff and Graham Carroll

NEWTON COUNTY, GA — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating K-9 Officer Petra, a bloodhound who went missing from her handler’s home Thursday afternoon.

Petra was last seen before 2 p.m. on Berkshire Run in Covington, where she escaped from her kennel. The black and brown bloodhound weighs approximately 50 pounds and is microchipped.

Authorities say Petra is a valued member of the department’s K-9 unit and are urging anyone who may have seen her either on Thursday or since then, to contact 911 immediately.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!