Newton County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing K-9 officer Petra

NEWTON COUNTY, GA — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating K-9 Officer Petra, a bloodhound who went missing from her handler’s home Thursday afternoon.

Petra was last seen before 2 p.m. on Berkshire Run in Covington, where she escaped from her kennel. The black and brown bloodhound weighs approximately 50 pounds and is microchipped.

Authorities say Petra is a valued member of the department’s K-9 unit and are urging anyone who may have seen her either on Thursday or since then, to contact 911 immediately.