New survey reveals America’s top Halloween candy picks

A new survey from Instacart has revealed America’s favorite Halloween candy and it’s a sweet classic that continues to dominate year after year, and taking the top spot once again are Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

According to Instacart’s Jane Ross, the most popular candies nationwide include a mix of peanut butter, chocolate, and caramel favorites. Following closely behind the top spot are Peanut M&M’s, regular M&M’s, Kit-Kats, and Snickers.

Ross says some regional favorites also stood out in this year’s findings. “The Midwest and South regions have a special fondness for this classic treat,” she said, referring to candy corn.

Here in Georgia, the survey found residents have a soft spot for Life Savers ranking as the state’s favorite candy outside of the national best-sellers.

The familiar combination of chocolate and peanut butter continues to reign supreme with trick-or-treaters nationwide.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story