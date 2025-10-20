New survey reveals America’s top Halloween candy picks

Decorative pumpkins filled with assorted Halloween chocolate candy made by Mars, Incorporated and the Hershey Company.
Halloween candy (Leeena Robinson/leekris - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

A new survey from Instacart has revealed America’s favorite Halloween candy and it’s a sweet classic that continues to dominate year after year, and taking the top spot once again are Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

According to Instacart’s Jane Ross, the most popular candies nationwide include a mix of peanut butter, chocolate, and caramel favorites. Following closely behind the top spot are Peanut M&M’s, regular M&M’s, Kit-Kats, and Snickers.

Ross says some regional favorites also stood out in this year’s findings. “The Midwest and South regions have a special fondness for this classic treat,” she said, referring to candy corn.

Here in Georgia, the survey found residents have a soft spot for Life Savers ranking as the state’s favorite candy outside of the national best-sellers.

The familiar combination of chocolate and peanut butter continues to reign supreme with trick-or-treaters nationwide.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!