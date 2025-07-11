New ramp on North Druid Hills Road near Arthur Blank Children’s Hospital opens

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — If you’ve driven along North Druid Hills Road near I-85 recently, you’ve experienced a lot of changes with new lanes and ramps.

A lot of these improvements are in response to the additional traffic that will be coming through the area with the recent opening of the Arthur Blank Children’s Hospital.

In March, a dedicated left crossover lane opened for drivers getting from North Druid Hills Road onto I-85 southbound.

However, starting Friday morning, GDOT’s Kyle Collins says things will be a bit different, as what they call a braided ramp, is now open.

“Northbound drivers on 85 will have a new dedicated access point to get to the frontage access road and also the Children’s North Druid Hills campus” Collins said.

This ramp passes under the overpass and bypasses North Druid Hills completely.

Meanwhile, if you’re getting off to travel east on North Druid Hills Road, all three of those lanes will now be right turn only.

Collins says this is also designed to keep things moving.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.