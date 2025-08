New Jersey native to become first woman umpire for Braves game against Marlins

ATLANTA, Ga. — A 48-year-old New Jersey woman is set to make Major League Baseball History this weekend when the Atlanta Braves host the Marlins at Truist Park.

Jen Pawol will become the first female to umpire an MLB game.

“It’s in my DNA,” Pawol said.

Pawol is set to work the bases during the upcoming double header on Saturday. Pawol will also be behind the plate on Sunday. She has also worked spring training games during the past two years.