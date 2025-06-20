New documentary “Made in Doraville” premieres at Tara Theatre

ATLANTA — A new documentary honoring the city of Doraville will premiere this weekend at the historic Tara Theatre. Made in Doraville tells the story of the city’s transformation over the years, from a once all-white, industrial town to a diverse, international community.

The film was created by three women who grew up in Doraville, including writer Lisa Edmondson. “That whole evolution from the GM plant to what is now movie production studios on that same site; we talk about that evolution in the documentary,” Edmondson said.

Co-director Caroline Camick, who also has deep ties to the city, said much of the film is based on her personal experiences. “A lot of the story is written around my experience because it shows the transition of that all-white community to the international community that it is today,” she shared.

Camick describes the film as a “love letter” to Doraville.

Made in Doraville screens Saturday, June 21, at the Tara Theatre. The filmmakers say they hope to eventually submit the documentary to film festivals for a broader audience.

WSB’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story