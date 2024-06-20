New barbecue restaurant coming to Ansley Mall

ATLANTA — A new barbecue restaurant is coming to a popular northeast Atlanta shopping center.

Lewis Barbecue, which has locations in Charleston and Greenville will open up its third store at Ansley Mall.

The Atlanta BeltLine opened its segment behind the mall last year.

The shopping center features several other restaurants, including Bantam and Biddy, Brooklyn Bagel and Chopt Creative Salad Co.

The restaurant is known for having Central Texas-style barbecue and opened up its first location in 2015, according to its website.

It is unclear where in the mall the restaurant will be located.

The restaurant said it hopes to open sometime in 2025.



