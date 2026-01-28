New $144 million student housing development planned for Morehouse and Spelman

ATLANTA — Students at two of Atlanta’s historically Black colleges and universities will soon have a new on-campus housing option.

Plans are moving forward for a $144 million student housing development for Morehouse and Spelman colleges in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood. The project will be built on land owned by the schools and is being funded through a public-private partnership.

Develop Fulton Board Chair Kwanza Hall says the new development will give students a convenient and affordable place to live within walking distance of campus.

“It gives students a place to stay nearby, it’s walking distance; of course parents will be more excited about that as opposed to kids having to drive or have cars,” Hall said.

The development will include about 290 residential units, providing roughly 800 beds. Amenities are expected to include a community lounge, gathering and green spaces, dedicated study areas, business centers, a rooftop terrace, and a fitness center.

Hall says the project goes beyond traditional dorm living. “The features are phenomenal,” he said.

Hall says the new housing is designed to ease the burden on students and families who might otherwise have to rely on off-campus apartments.

“Students can’t really afford to have the super high-end luxury apartments, not all of them, so we want to take that burden off of them and their parents,” he said.

Hall also says the development could help attract future students.

“Being on campus is always a good thing for the college experience,” he said.

Bonds for the project are expected to be issued later this year, and Hall says construction could be completed by late 2027. The project is expected to create about 350 construction jobs and 14 full-time positions once completed.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.