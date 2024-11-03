Nearly one-third of American teens were bullied in the past year, CDC report finds

ATLANTA — A concerning number of teenagers reported experiencing bullying during the past year, according to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A recently released report found nearly one-third of American teens say they were bullied in the last year.

Researchers interviewed children between the ages of 12 and 17.

They found the worst bullying occurred between the ages of 12 and 14.

Girls were more likely to report being bullied than boys.

Students who identified with the LGBTQ community reported experiencing significant bullying.

Researchers say teens who are bullied are nearly twice as likely to experience symptoms of depression and anxiety compared to those who are not.

The report comes as there’s a growing focus on the youth mental health crisis in America.

Earlier this year, the White House announced $285 million to help schools hire and train more than 14,000 mental health counselors.