Multi-million-dollar renovations underway at Fulton County Executive Airport

Construction Site (WFTV)
By WSB Radio News Staff

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County Executive Airport is undergoing some major renovations.

It’s the third busiest airport in the metro and work is getting started on a $16M overhaul that includes runway upgrades, a new state of the art fire station, and a customs facility for international travelers.

General Manager Gary Hudson says will be a game-changer for the airport.

“If we have any international travelers coming in, they no longer have to go to Atlanta Hartsfield to land and go through customs. They can come right here, at Fulton County Executive Airport. One stop shopping,” Hudson says.

Work is expected to be completed next spring.

