Mother says her son hospitalized after eating Delta 8 infused candy at school

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators are working to determine if anyone will face charges after three first-graders ingested Delta 8 thinking it was candy.

It happened a week ago at a Hill City Elementary School in Pickens County.

Hannah Puddick said her seven-year-old thought he was eating one of his favorite candies at school -- a Nerds rope.

“My son said the only difference was it was green like snot,” Puddick said.

But hours later he was rushed to the emergency room.

Puddick said that’s when she got a call that Bryson was sick.

“He was so pale, and he couldn’t do nothing. He could even walk,” Puddick said.

“The principal called and said they had done a little more digging and found a Delta 8 gummy rope in one of the boy’s lunch boxes. They had it clearly on video. At lunch they sat down, split it into thirds thinking it was candy,” Puddick said.

Hannah said all three kids were sick.

It said Delta 8 in a candy form is often legal depending on the potency and sold at stores. But the issue here is keeping it out of reach of children.

“In my opinion, a Delta 8 or something like that would need to be treated like a gun or chemicals or anything like that you talk to your kids you make sure they understand this is not for them,” Puddick said.

For her son Bryson, after several hours in the ER, he’s back to school. And his mother warned him about candy.

“I’ve talked to my 13-year-old about it because that’s the exploratory stage. Never thought I would have to talk to my first-grader,” Puddick said.

