Midtown Alliance buys small property in midtown to use as public gathering space

ATLANTA, GA — A big void in the heart of midtown is finally going to get new life as a gathering place for the public.

In a first-of-its-kind deal in Georgia, the Midtown Improvement District (Midtown Alliance) has purchased a 4-acre property on 14th street that has been vacant for many years after a series of failed development projects.

Midtown Alliance President Kevin Green says with this purchase, the Midtown Improvement District intends to create a “significant public space” in an area lacking in significant public greenspace.

This marks the first time a community improvement district in Georgia has purchased land.

Green says they hope to move quickly and have the site be under construction within two years of the May closing date. They will also reach out to for public input on a design.

The property is adjacent to the Woodruff Arts Center and the midtown MARTA station.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll and Ann Powell contributed to this story.