Metro Atlanta veteran surprised with new service dog

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta veteran who lost her service dog when he ran into traffic was surprised with a new service dog on Monday.

Kerrie Porter’s poodle, Bruno, was helping her navigate legal blindness and more until his sudden death.

Blake “Top Dogg” Rashad runs the Top Dogg K9 Foundation. He says the new dog that officials found for Porter has a very special connection.

“Luckily, we found another standard poodle and it is Bruno’s brother,” Rashad said.

Rashad says Porter’s new dog, Hayden, comes at the perfect time as Porter recently learned that she is pregnant.

