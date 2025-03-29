Metro Atlanta pollen count surpasses 35-year record high

Pollen season in Georgia
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — The pollen count in metro Atlanta has reached new record-highs, according to Atlanta Allergy and Asthma.

Atlanta Allergy and Asthma says Saturday’s pollen count is 14,801, a record for the past 35 years.

Earlier this week, the pollen count reached a high of more than 3,000.

Health experts recently recommend several steps to reduce exposure.

Doctors with Atlanta Allergy & Asthma advise residents to “keep your windows closed at home and in your car,” and to “shower at night before you go to bed to remove any pollen that’s settled into your hair or on your skin.”

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!