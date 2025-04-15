Metro Atlanta man hopes to become first from Georgia over 60 to summit Mount Everest

ATLANTA, GA — A Metro Atlanta man has begun his attempt to reach the top of the world - literally.

Retired U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander Brian O’Malley would be the first Georgian over the age of 60 to reach the summit of Mount Everest, if he is successful. He begins his trek this week and hopes to reach the summit by the end of May.

O’Malley told WSB Radio he spent months preparing for the attempt, frequently using an oxygen limiting mask to get him acclimated to the lower oxygen levels at higher altitudes.

“I don’t have a whole lot of fear,” O’Malley said. “I’ve lived a good life. My belief is when God wants me, he’s going to take me.”

He initially traveled to Nepal earlier in the year with his brother-in-law, Steve McDaniel. The two made it to Everest’s base camp after an eight day journey – climbing 10,000 feet in elevation to 17,598 feet. But the journey from base camp to summit is even further. The monstrous mountain has a summit of about 29,028 feet.

The idea came to him after he underwent a major back surgery. As he was recovering, he decided he wanted to celebrate his recovery with a major physical challenge. That’s when he started watching videos online about climbing Everest and became “hooked.”

O’Malley’s friends couldn’t believe him when he first spoke of his idea.

“I said, ‘What about summiting Everest? What about going to the top?’” O’Malley said. “And they said, ‘Are you crazy? You’re over 60 years old!’”

But he wants to show age is just a number – even when it comes to climbing the world’s tallest mountain.

“The median age of summiting Mount Everest is about 33 years old, so guys half my age,” O’Malley said.

He’s not just making the journey for himself. He’s also using it as a fundraising opportunity for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which provides mortgage-free homes for the families of fallen first responders, Gold Star families, and catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. O’Malley started out with the goal of raising $15,000 for the foundation, but hopes to triple it by the end of his attempt.