Metro Atlanta city raises minimum employee hourly wage to more than $23

Forest Park City Hall

FOREST PARK, Ga. — A metro Atlanta city announced it was raising its employees’ minimum hourly wages to more than $23.

The Forest Park City Council announced the “groundbreaking move” was to make sure its employees had an improved quality of life and would ensure their ability to have what it called economic justice.

The vote in the Clayton County city was unanimously approved by council members, pushing the minimum city employee wage to $23.46 per hour.

“The new wage rate, which is more than three times higher than Georgia’s state minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, will apply to all full-time city employees, reaffirming Forest Park’s dedication to supporting its workforce, reducing economic inequality and contributing to a thriving local economy. By establishing a minimum wage significantly above the state and federal levels, the city is taking tangible steps to address the rising cost of living and provide sustainable income for its employees,” officials said in a statement.

Additionally, City Manager Ricky L. Clark, Jr. said increasing the minimum wage was a step toward economic empowerment and would let the city’s employees “thrive, not just survive.”

In addition to improving conditions for workers, the city said the higher hourly wages would help with both recruitment and retention when hiring for city staff positions.

“The City of Forest Park is setting an example for other cities in Georgia and across the nation,” Mayor Angelyne Butler said in a statement. “Our community deserves the best public services, and the best way to ensure that is by valuing our public servants and giving them the financial security they deserve.”

The increased wages are expected to start before Jan. 1, 2025 to give departments time to adjust budgets for the year.

