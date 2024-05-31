Megan Thee Stallion ‘extremely disappointed’ to postpone Atlanta concert after water main break

Times Square New Year's Eve 2024 Celebration NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Times Square New Year's Eve 2024 Celebration on December 31, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) (Noam Galai/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Megan Thee Stallion’s concert on Friday in Atlanta has been canceled thanks to a water main break.

The artist posted the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. Doors were scheduled to open at 7 p.m. before the 8 p.m. concert.

“Unfortunately, we will need to reschedule tonight’s show at State Farm Arena due to the massive water main break that The City of Atlanta is experiencing,” she posted.

The show will be rescheduled for Sunday, according to the artist.

She also teased that she had “a huge surprise” for the fans attending Friday night’s show.

“I’m extremely disappointed because I had a huge surprise for the Hotties tonight, but we will follow the Mayor’s protocol,” she went on to say on X.

The rapper also has a show scheduled for Saturday as well. She says for now, she plans to move forward with that show.

State Farm Arena also released a statement that read:

Due to today’s unfortunate water main breaks across the city, the Megan Thee Stallion show scheduled for tonight at State Farm Arena has been postponed to Sunday, June 2. Tickets purchased for tonight’s show will automatically be honored for Sunday.

The Megan Thee Stallion concert on Saturday, June 1st is currently scheduled to take place. State Farm Arena and Live Nation are in communication with the City of Atlanta and their Department of Watershed Management offices. We will keep fans informed of any updates to the performances this weekend. We encourage patrons to look at State Farm Arena’s social media pages for the most current information.

Water service was cut off to a large portion of Atlanta after a main break on Friday morning.

Officials with Atlanta Watershed Management have not provided a timeline for when repairs will be completed and water service restored.