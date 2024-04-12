Mayor unveils locations for 4 new MARTA stations in Atlanta

MARTA planned expansion

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — We now know where Atlanta will build four new MARTA stations. One will be the first to connect the rail service directly to the Atlanta Beltline.

It would be the largest MARTA rail expansion in decades adding four new stops known as “in-fill stations,” meaning they would be added in between the current stations.

MARTA officials previously spoke about a station at the massive development Murphy Crossing along the Beltline Westside Trail.

On Thursday, Mayor Andre Dickens announced the other locations will be built at Armour Yards, Krog Street/Hulsey Yard and Joseph E. Boone off the Blue/Green line.

The city has not said how it’s going to pay for the “in-fill” stations. It has also not given a timeline for starting construction.

In a statement, Dickens said both “legacy and emerging communities” have immediate transportation needs.

Those in neighborhoods who use the Beltline are excited about the new in-fill stations.

“I think it’s a good thing. I think the Beltline obviously is a popping area. It’s an area that everyone in the city should have access to,” one MARTA rider said.

