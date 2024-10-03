Matt Ryan will be inducted into Falcons' Ring of Honor on Thursday

NFC Championship - Green Bay Packers v Atlanta Falcons ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons signals for a review after a pass in the third quarter that resulted in a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Atlanta Falcons legend Matt Ryan will be inducted into the franchise’s Ring of Honor before Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After the team drafted him No. 3 overall in 2008, Ryan spent 14 seasons with the Falcons and set several franchise records including passing yards, completions and passing touchdowns.

In his first season, Ryan led the Falcons to the playoffs and won Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Ryan’s best season came in 2016 when he won the Most Valuable Player award and led the Falcons to the Super Bowl.

After last playing in the NFL for the Indianapolis Colts in 2022, Ryan announced his retirement earlier this year.

Ryan, who still lives in metro Atlanta has been a fixture in the community, working with various charitable organizations over the years.

Ryan will join Steve Bartkowski, Deion Sanders, Warrick Dunn, William Andrews, Gerald Riggs, Jeff Van Note, Jessie Tuggle, Tommy Nobis, Todd McClure, Mike Kenn, Roddy White, Claude Humphrey and Owner Arthur Blank as the other members of the Falcons Ring of Honor.



