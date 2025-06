AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: A detailed view of the 18th hole flag during the first round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The Masters - Round One

AUGUSTA, GA — The Masters ticket lottery opens this week.

You can apply for tickets to the 2026 Masters tournament and Women’s Amateur.

You have until June 20th to apply and winners will be notified in July.

Practice round tickets are $125 each for Monday and Tuesday and $150 on Wednesday.

Tickets for the main rounds Thursday through Sunday are $160 a ticket.