Massive crowd expected 79th annual Easter Sunrise Service at Stone Mountain Park

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A massive crowd is expected to ascend up to Stone Mountain Park for the 79th annual Easter Sunday service on April 20.

Bryant Wright, Lead Pastor Right From the Heart Ministries, will preside over the service alongside Crawford Loritts. They have partnered for the sunrise service at Stone Mountain for the past four years.

“About half of the people walk up the mountain early that morning, even though its dark,” said Wright. “Others take the cable car up for the service.”

Stone Mountain Park officials are set to welcome a large crowd of people at the inter-denominational Easter Sunrise Services on top of the mountain and at the base on the Memorial Lawn.

The service is located at Stone Mountain Park at the top of the mountain and base of Stone Mountain on Memorial Lawn. Services are set to begin at 7 a.m. and is around an hour.

The park gates are set to open at 3 a.m. and the Summit Skyride will open at 4 a.m. to take attendees to the summit. Officials say to allow at least an extra hour due to expected large crowds.

Officials add the service will feature sign language interpreters for hearing impaired guests.

To get up the mountain, attendees can either hike up the trail for free or buy a Skyride round-trip pass for $20 or a one-way pass for $15.

Since 1944, the park has held a sunrise service to celebrate Easter.

According to officials, before the state of Georgia owned the land, Lucille A. Lanford from Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church suggested that the church’s youth group climb to the top of the mountain on Easter morning to watch the sunrise.

More than 3,000 people attended last year’s service.