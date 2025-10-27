MARTA to roll out new tap-and-go fare system ahead of 2026 World Cup

ATLANTA — MARTA is preparing for a major upgrade to its fare payment system as the city gets ready to welcome thousands of visitors for next year’s World Cup.

Transit officials are set to unveil details Monday morning at Lindbergh Station for what they’re calling “Better Breeze,” a modernized, tap-and-go fare collection system connected to a new mobile app.

The new system includes touchless payment technology, upgraded fare gates, and new vending machines designed to make travel safer, more reliable, and more flexible for riders.

MARTA says the new equipment has been beta tested at two train stations in recent weeks, and fare readers have been installed on buses over the past month.

Officials say the Better Breeze system is aimed at giving riders a safer, more flexible, and reliable way to ride MARTA.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story