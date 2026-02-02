Mableton becomes one of 8 U.S. cities to receive childhood hunger grant

MABLETON, GA — Mableton is one of only eight cities in the United States to receive a grant from the Mayors Alliance to End Childhood Hunger.

Mayor Michael Owens says the $24,000 grant will fund a Mableton Summer Nutrition and Family Empowerment Initiative aimed at helping ensure students have access to food year-round.

“My goal of this initiative is to bring our non-profits together, our churches, participate with the schools and make sure that our students are able to be fed year round,” Owens said.

Owens says nearly one in eight children in Cobb County lives in families struggling with food insecurity. He points out that Georgia does not participate in the summer EBT program, which he says leaves some children without reliable access to meals when school is out.

“The state does not participate in the summer EBT program, unfortunately a lot of kids only get to eat at school, and that happens far too often,” Owens said.

Owens says the idea for the initiative originated last year as families nationwide saw their SNAP benefits come to an end. He says concerns about those cuts helped launch the effort.

He also mentions that the grant will help fill gaps for families during the summer months and beyond, with support from local organizations.

“We’re going to do it in a way that does not come with a stigma, that unfortunately a lot of times comes along with simply being hungry,” Owens said.

Owens says Mableton plans to work with local non-profits, churches and schools to provide food options for students throughout the year.

“I am incredibly excited,” Owens said.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.