Looking to buy or sell a house soon? Atlanta’s housing market is trending more toward balance

ATLANTA, GA — Looking to buy or sell a house any time soon?

Atlanta’s housing market is shifting toward more balance as we head toward the second half of the year.

Georgia MLS Spokesman John Ryan says after all the frenzy during the post-pandemic years, it’s becoming more of a buyer’s market, and sellers need to take note.

“Overpricing your house right now, I think you’re going to see that it may be sitting on the market a little bit longer than what we have seen as well.”

He says 52% of transactions in the first half of the year included seller concessions.

The median sales price in metro Atlanta was $411K which is down $4K from this time last year.