Local officials warn of seasonal lawn care scams

GWINNETT COUNTY — Gwinnett County Police are warning residents about seasonal lawn care scams.

Corporal Ryan Winderweedle says the scam they are seeing most is with pine straw.

In the scam, lawn crews will knock on your door saying they can put down the pine straw for what seems like a good price.

“And then what ends up happening, is they end up trying to bill the customer, the property owner, for sometimes up to thousands of dollars in supposed services and materials that are used,” said Winderweedle.

Seniors are often the target of these scams because they do not have someone else home to help them understand the inflated cost of the services claimed.

Tips to help avoid lawn care scams:

Beware of anyone who knocks on your door offering services.

Always ask for a written quote for services and materials to be provided

Request a detailed receipt of the materials used and the cost of the specific services given

While there is not a specific landscaping license requirement in Georgia, ask to see a business license to verify that you are dealing with a legitimate company

Look for reviews online or check the Better Business Bureau website for fraud complaints.

WSB Radio’s Austin Eller contributed to this story.