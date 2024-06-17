Local doctor shares how you and your family can stay safe with temperatures climbing (WSBTV)

ATLANTA — It’s been dangerously hot lately across metro Atlanta.

Our partners at Channel 2 recently spoke with Kaiser Permanente of Georgia’s Dr. Dorie Saxon about how to stay safe amid the summer heat.

“We’re feeling fatigued or getting headaches, that excessive sweating, in addition to heart rate, respiratory rate is going up, headache, nausea, and certainly any vomiting. Those are all red flags to me that we need to stop what we’re doing hydrate and potentially seek medical attention if it’s getting severe,” Dr. Saxon explains.

She adds that drinking even more water than normal is key when outside in the heat.

Dr. Saxon’s best hydration hack for kids is to make water more fun.

“It could be a Stanley cup or just a colorful cup, or if it’s labeled where it tells you how many ounces that you’re taking in at a time, so we can make sure that we’re reaching our goals for hydration for that day,” Saxon said.

“We can also add fruits, vegetables, mints to our water to enhance the flavor. So, I like to put in lemons, we can put orange slices, we could put berries, there’s no limit to what fruit or vegetables or mints that you put inside,” she added.

Saxon says to plan all outdoor an activities in the morning or towards the end of the day, and stick with staying in the air conditioning during the highest heat at mid-day.





