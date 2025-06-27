Live in Atlanta? Your next Uber Eats order could be delivered by a robot

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 19: A Serve Robotics autonomous delivery robot, which utilizes AI and is emissions-free, crosses a crosswalk onto a sidewalk on March 19, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. Several companies are operating self-driving sidewalk vehicles which deliver food and other smaller items in parts of the Los Angeles area. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Pedestrians Share The Streets With Food Delivery Robots In Parts Of Los Angeles

ATLANTA, GA — Do you live in the city of Atlanta? Your next Uber Eats order may be delivered by a robot!

Uber Eats says it’s partnering with Serve Robotics to offer the service at select restaurants in Midtown, Old Fourth Ward and Downtown Atlanta.

The small, autonomous robots are able to roll along sidewalks in an effort to reduce traffic congestion.

Participating restaurants include Real Tacos, Ponko Chicken and Shake Shack, among others.

They hope to deploy more than 2,000 robots across the US by the end of the year.