LIST: 2024 Summer Paralympians with ties the Peach State

ATLANTA — Now that the 2024 Olympic Games have finished their run in Paris, it’s time for the 2024 Paralympic Games.
Some of the best athletes across the country and fighting to bring home the gold for the U.S.
Several of those athletes call the Peach State home or have other ties to Georgia.
During the Olympics, the U.S. brought home 125 medals. At least 18 of those medals came from athletes with Georgia ties.
So far, the U.S. Paralympians have won three medals, but the Games are just getting started.
Here are all the athletes competing in the Games from Georgia:
- Paralympic Swimming
- Clarkesville, Ga.
- Age: 28
- Has not yet competed in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris
- Has four gold medals and two silver medals from the 2016 and 2020 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo
- Paralympic Track and Field
- Baltimore, Mary.
- Age: 35
- Won the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in 2021
- Has not yet competed in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris
- Holds eight gold medals, eight silver medals and four bronze medals across the 2004, 2008, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2020 Paralympic Games in Athens, Beijing, London, Sochi, Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo
- Paralympic Track and Field
- Savannah, Ga.
- Age: 27
- Has not yet competed in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris
- Paralympic Track and Field
- Warner, Oklahoma
- Age: 43
- Biomedical engineering professor at Georgia Tech
- Has not yet competed in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris
- Won silver in the Women’s Discus Throw and bronze in the Women’s Club Throw at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro
- Won silver in the Women’s Club Throw at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo
- Competed in the 2012 Paralympic Games in London
- Paralympic Wheelchair Basketball
- Alpharetta, Ga.
- Age: 22
- Has not yet competed in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris
- Won bronze in Women’s Team Basketball at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo
- Paralympic Swimming
- Atlanta, Ga.
- Age: 20
- Finished 12th in the Women’s 100m Butterfly at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris
- Won gold in the Women’s 100m Backstroke at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo
- Paralympic Track and Field
- Mount Airy, Mary.
- Age: 26
- Won the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in 2024
- Won gold in the Men’s 400m T54 and bronze in the Men’s Marathon T54 at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo
- Competed in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro
- Paralympic Track and Field
- Tekoa, Wash.
- Age: 33
- Won the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race for the third time in a row in 2024
- Has not yet competed in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris
- Won gold in the Women’s 5000m T54 and bronze in Women’s 800m T54 at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo
- Competed in the 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games in London and Rio de Janeiro
- Paralympic Goalball
- Atlanta, Ga.
- Age: 34
- Has not yet competed in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris
- Won silver in Men’s Goalball at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro
- Competed in the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo
- Paralympic Track and Field
- Athens, Ga.
- Age: 34
- Has not yet competed in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris
- Won bronze in the Men’s 200m at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo
- Competed in the 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games in London and Rio de Janeiro