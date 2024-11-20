Legendary Steelers receiver, former UGA star named semifinalist for NFL Hall of Fame

Super Bowl MVPs: Pittsburgh receiver Hines Ward (86) caught a touchdown pass and had five receptions for 123 yards in Super Bowl XL. (Bob Rosato/Sports Illustrated via Getty Ima)

ATLANTA — A former University of Georgia star and two-time Super Bowl champion has been named a semi-finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

Hines Ward, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1998, was just named a semifinalist for all of his contributions throughout legendary career.

Ward grew up in the metro Atlanta area and went to Forest Park High School before going to the University of Georgia. He also was named MVP of Super Bowl 40.

Ward had 1,000 career catches for more than 12,000 receiving yards and 85 touchdowns during his 12 years with the Steelers. He retired in 2011.

The Hall of Fame class will be announced in February.