Last day for free checked bags on Southwest Airlines

Las Vegas, Nevada, United States - March 4, 2024: Southwest Airlines N8819L, Boeing 737 aircraft shown on final approach at Harry Reid Airport.
(ANGEL_DIBILIO/angeldibilio - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Today marks the final day Southwest Airlines customers can take advantage of the carrier’s long-standing “Two Bags Fly Free” policy.

Beginning Wednesday, May 28, the airline will begin charging $35 for a first checked bag and $45 for a second, unless the passenger holds a Southwest credit card or has elite status with the airline. The low-cost carrier says the new policy is part of an effort to “drive revenue growth.”

The move represents a shift for Southwest, which has long promoted its lack of baggage fees as a major selling point. In fact, CEO Bob Jordan called the policy a “huge consumer advantage” back in September.

Southwest also plans to end its open seating policy in the first half of next year, according to the airline.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!