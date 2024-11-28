Kirkland organic eggs recalled in Georgia, other states over Salmonella risk

ATLANTA — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced nearly 11,000 organic eggs were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

According to officials, Handsome Brook Farms issued a voluntary recall of their 24-count eggs that was sold under the Kirkland Signature brand in several states, including Georgia.

“The Organic Pasture Raised 24-Count Eggs with UPC 9661910680 are packaged in plastic egg cartons labeled with Kirkland Signature on the top. The recall only applies to units with the Julian code 327 and a Use By Date of Jan 6, 2025, which can be found printed on the side of the plastic egg carton. No other products are impacted by this recall,” the company said.

According to the company, the potentially contaminated eggs were sold at 25 Costco locations in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee beginning on Nov. 22.

According to the CDC, symptoms of Salmonella infection include Watery diarrhea that might have blood or mucus, stomach cramps that can be severe. Some people also have headaches, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite. The CDC says symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after infection and usually last 4 to 7 days.

“The recall was initiated after the company determined that eggs not intended for retail distribution were instead packaged and distributed in retail packaging. Additional supply chain controls and retraining are being put in place to prevent recurrence,” the company added.

Officials said no illness complaints have been reported, according to Handsome Brook Farms.

Anyone with the eggs listed in the recall should stop eating them. Customers can also return them to their local Costco for a refund or throw it away.

Anyone with questions about the recall should contact with Handsome Brook Farms at 646-733-4532, ext. 1, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST or by emailing the company’s recall office at recall@hbfeggs.com.