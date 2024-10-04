Kirk Cousins sets Falcons franchise record for passing yards in a game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons looks to throw a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 03, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — It was a historic night for the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday.

The Falcons won a thrilling, back-and-forth game against their division rival the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ending the game on a 45-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge in overtime.

The man who threw that pass, Kirk Cousins, set the franchise record for passing yards in a single game with 509 yards. Cousins passed Falcons legend Matt Ryan, who passed for 503 yards in a win over the Carolina Panthers back in 2016.

Coincidentally, the Falcons added Ryan to their Ring of Honor on Thursday night.

In all three of Atlanta’s victories, Cousins has led the team down the field when they needed a score to win the game.

At 3-2, the Falcons sit in first place in the NFC South with them now owning the tiebreaker over the Buccaneers after Thursday’s win.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!