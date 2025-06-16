Kennesaw State University researchers creating app to combat elderly loneliness

KENNESSAW, Ga. — Researchers at a metro Atlanta area college are developing an app that would help mitigate elderly loneliness.

Dr. Maria Valero with the Kennesaw State University Information Technology Department says research shows social isolation can be as detrimental as smoking 15 cigarettes per day.

“We need this type of connection because more than 40 percent of older adults report loneliness and social isolation,” said Dr. Valero.

According to Dr. Valero, the purpose of the new AI app is to help connect seniors and their caregivers with people in their area to provide social connection and in-person interactions.

KSU officials aim to complete the research for the project by the end of 2025 and hope to make it available to seniors in 2026.

Earlier this year, a study from the National Poll on Healthy Aging revealed that one-third of Americans between the ages of 50 and 80 experience loneliness and social isolation.