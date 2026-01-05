Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park closes Mountain Road to private vehicles

COBB COUNTY, GA — Visitors to Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park will see some changes starting this week, starting on January 6.

The park will begin a safety improvement project on Mountain Road.

Acting Superintendent of Kennesaw Mountain Battlefield Park Beth Wheeler says the project will focus on reducing traffic congestion, improving visitor’s safety and experience, and protecting the natural and historic resources of the park.

One and a half million people visited Kennesaw Mountain last year.

National Parks Service Spokesperson Allyson Gant there’s one big reason for the changes coming.

“Safety is our first priority here and we recognize that these changes are going to change the way some people have visited the summit for many years”, Gant said.

Gant also adds, “the park has seen increasingly frequent traffic incidents and visitor conflicts and medical emergencies.”

Mountain Road will close to private vehicles as construction ramps up.

Construction workers will stripe the road and make improvements to the summit and shuttle plaza.

Shuttle service, bicycles, and pedestrians will continue to have summit access. Cyclist access will be permitted daily from 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (or 6:00 p.m. during winter hours) outside of shuttle operating times.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.