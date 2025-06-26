July 4th travel rush begins at Hartsfield-Jackson with 4M expected

ATLANTA — The July 4th travel rush is in full swing at Hartsfield-Jackson, where more than 4 million passengers are expected between now and July 7.

Today is the second busiest day of the travel period, with tomorrow expected to top it. More than 45 flights were delayed or canceled early Thursday due to overnight storms.

To help ease congestion, Customs and Border Protection has launched a new Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP) system using facial recognition technology. Officials say it’s cutting wait times for international travelers.

“It decreases that overall wait time,” said Area Port Director Clay Thomas. One passenger called the new process “super fast,” adding, “I like it.”

The EPP system is currently in place at seven other U.S. airports and is expected to continue expanding.

With millions expected to travel through Hartsfield-Jackson over the next week and a half, officials are urging passengers to arrive early, check flight status frequently, and take advantage of technology that could make their journey smoother.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story