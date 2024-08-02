Judge eyeing November trial for man accused of killing Laken Riley

ATHENS, Ga. — The man accused of killing nursing student Laken Riley on the University of Georgia’s campus earlier this year appeared in court on Friday morning.

Jose Ibarra and his attorneys appeared for a status hearing in a Clarke County courtroom.

During the hearing, the judge said she is looking to start Jose Ibarra’s trial on November 18 with jury selection to begin on November 13.

Riley was jogging on the university’s campus in February when she was attacked and killed.

Her death gained national attention and has been a talking point for Republican lawmakers after it was confirmed that Jose Ibarra was in the country illegally from Venezuela.

In May, a grand jury indicted Ibarra on 10 counts, including Riley’s murder. The indictment say Jose Ibarra asphyxiated Riley and inflicted blunt force trauma to her head.

Prosecutors have announced that they will not seek the death penalty against Jose Ibarra.

According to court documents, investigators initially approached Jose Ibarra’s older brother, Diego Ibarra, because he matched the suspect’s description. Diego Ibarra gave authorities a fake green card and has since pleaded guilty to possession of counterfeit immigration documents.

He’s set to be sentenced in October.