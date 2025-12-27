Jonesboro High School marching band set perform at New Year’s celebration in London

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — The metro Atlanta community is coming together to celebrate the Jonesboro High School marching band as they prepare for a special performance to celebrate the new year in London.

The Jonesboro High School marching band are preparing to perform at New Year’s celebration in London and are holding a public send off on Saturday evening at the high school gymnasium.

Band Director Lydell Goodwin has led the Majestic Marching Cardinals to participate at major events, including the White House Egg Roll and Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in 2024.

Jonesboro High School official Lydell Goodwin has led the Majestic Marching Cardinals to perform at events in the White House Egg Roll and Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in 2024.

In 2027, the Majestic Marching Cardinals will also perform at the Rose Parade in California.