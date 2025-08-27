Jonesboro High School marching band invited to perform at 2027 Rose Parade

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — Members of the Jonesboro High School marching band will be kicking off 2027 in grand style as they add another honor to a growing list of invitations to perform in national and international events.

Under the direction Lydell Goodwin, the Majestic Marching Cardinals have become a staple at major events, participating in the White House Egg Roll and Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in 2024.

The band will also travel to London for New Year’s 2026.

Jonesboro will be the first Clayton County public school to perform at the event that draws 750,000 people in person, and millions more watching on television around the world.