John’s Creek ranks in the top of dog parks in US, new survey says

JOHN'S CREEK, GA — USA Today says John’s Creek has one of the top dog parks in the US.

Newtown Dream Dog Park comes in at #3 on its list of top parks for pooches.

The fenced-in one-acre park features artificial turf, sprinklers, agility obstacles, and water fountains.

USA Today says the park also includes separate areas for large and small dogs as well as benches and shade trees for their human companions.