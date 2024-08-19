Jimmy Carter Presidential Library hosts book giveaway in honor of Rosalynn Carter’s 97th birthday

ATLANTA — This Saturday, the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum is hosting a free book giveaway as part of the a multi-day celebration of what would have been former First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s 97th birthday.

The event began at 10 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m., where they’ll be hosting the giveaway in partnership with Reading is Fundamental.

During the event, every child will be able to take home three books for free, and a group of authors and lawmakers will hold a reading event at the museum theater.

According to the National Archives, all admissions to the museum Saturday are free, including kids activities and trivia. There will also be a museum scavenger hunt.

In order to be part of the event and get free books for your children, just register online here.