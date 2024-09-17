Jimmy Carter 100: Musical celebration for former president happening tonight at Fox Theatre

Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter Former President Jimmy Carter (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) (Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Jimmy Carter turns 100 in a few weeks and the Carter Center is going all out to celebrate the former president.

World-renowned artists will be performing Tuesday night at the Fox Theatre for “Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song.”

The celebration will feature live performances and tributes for Carter, who is known for his lifelong passion for music.

“Whether it was on his record player, on the campaign trail, or on the White House lawn, music has been – and continues to be – a source of joy, comfort, and inspiration for my grandfather,” Carter’s grandson and family spokesman Jason Carter said. “I can think of no better way to celebrate him and his 100th birthday than a night of music.”

Performers include BeBe Winans, Carlene Carter, Chuck Leavell, D-Nice, Drive-By Truckers, Eric Church, GROUPLOVE, Maren Morris, The War And Treaty, and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. It’s part of a month-long celebration leading up to Carter’s birthday on Oct. 1.

