Indian Creek MARTA station to temporarily close for construction of new pedestrian bridge

ATLANTA, GA — There will be no trains running to and from the Indian Creek MARTA Station on Sunday and Monday due to the installation of a new pedestrian bridge over the tracks.

It is normally the final stop on the eastern end of the blue line. While it is closed, Kensington Station will serve as the final stop, and bus shuttles will run between Indian Creek and Kensington.

Other bus service will operate as normal from the Indian Creek Station, and parking will also be available.

The new bridge is part of a larger rehabilitation project for Indian Creek. It will improve pedestrian and bike access on the north side of the station and connect to a planned trail network.