Independence Day travel to set new record, says AAA

This year’s Independence Day holiday is shaping up to be a record-breaker, with more than 72 million Americans expected to travel at least 50 miles between June 28 and July 6, according to AAA.

“What we are finding is that during these holiday periods, people still want to get away,” said AAA spokesperson Aixa Diaz. “And perhaps if they’re not taking as many trips throughout the rest of the year, they still want to travel over the holidays.”

AAA expanded its tracking period to nine days last year to better capture overall travel activity beyond just the July 4th weekend. Diaz said the extended window provides a clearer picture of Americans’ movement.

About 85% of travelers are expected to drive, supported by relatively low gas prices. Nearly 6 million people are expected to fly during the holiday period, a new record for Fourth of July air travel.

With both road and air travel on the rise, experts recommend planning ahead to avoid peak congestion and delays.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story