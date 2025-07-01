Independence Day celebrations and fireworks displays around metro Atlanta

Here are some more photos from the fireworks show Hall County put on at Laurel Park over Lake Lanier

With Independence Day only days away, there are many places around the metro Atlanta area to celebrate and enjoy fireworks displays.

Acworth-July 4 at Cauble Park

WHAT: The City of Acworth and the Acworth Business Association are proud to present one of the largest fireworks extravaganzas in Metro Atlanta. Each year on July 4th, live music and fireworks take place at Cauble Park. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. (subject to change depending on weather).

WHERE: Cauble Park at 4425 Beach St.

WHEN: July 4 from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Alpharetta-July 4 at Wills Park

WHAT: Celebrate our great nation as the City of Alpharetta’s annual Fourth of July celebration returns to Wills Park with a spectacular fireworks show.

WHERE: Wills Park at 11925 Wills Rd.

WHEN: Fireworks begin at dusk (approximately 9:15 p.m.). In the event of a weather delay, the show may begin as late as 10:45 p.m.

Stars and Stripes July 4 Fireworks

WHAT: Family-friendly Independence Day celebration with food, beverages, music and a fireworks display.

WHERE: City Green at 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs

WHEN: July 4th - the City Green and parking lots open at 4 p.m., the food trucks open at 6 p.m. and live music will play from 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. with the fireworks display beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Roswell Park 4th of July Celebration

WHAT: An Independence Day celebration with food, family-fun, live music and fireworks.

WHERE: Roswell Area Park

WHEN: 4th of July with fireworks beginning at sunset

Decatur 4th of July Celebration:

WHAT: Pied Piper Parade, Independence Day Celebration and fireworks display. Family-friendly celebration with food, live music, and fireworks.

WHERE: First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Ave., Decatur. It ends at the community greenspace at the corner of Commerce Drive and 346 W. Trinity Pl. in Decatur.

WHEN: Parade line-up begins at 5:30 p.m. The parade begins at 6 p.m. and winds through downtown. Live music scheduled from 7-9 p.m. and fireworks begin at approximately 9 p.m.

City of Conyers and Rockdale County Red, White and Boom!

WHAT: Celebrate the nation’s independence with food trucks, activities for kids, live music, fireworks and more.

WHERE: Olde Town Conyers Pavillion 949 S. Main St.

WHEN: Thursday, July 3. Attendees can enjoy food, fun, music beginning at 6 p.m. with the fireworks display scheduled to begin at dark or around 9:30 p.m.

Sparks in the Park:

WHAT: Join us for Sparks in the Park at E.E. Robinson Park on July 3 for live music at fireworks. The event begins at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: E.E. Robinson Park, 850 Level Creek Rd. in Sugar Hill

WHEN: July 3 from 6:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Independence Day Celebration at Children’s Museum of Atlanta:

WHAT: Celebrate with a special storytime and a parade around the museum. The price of admission is $19.95.

WHERE: 275 Centennial Olympic Park Dr.

WHEN: July 4 at 1:00 p.m.

Dunwoody Village Independence Day Celebration:

WHAT: Best known as Georgia’s Largest Independence Day parade; the celebration features marching bands, floats, clowns and animal units.

WHERE: The parade will march from Mount Vernon Road and Jett Ferry Road to Dunwoody Village.

WHEN: July 4 at 9 a.m.

Douglasville Independence Day Parade:

WHAT: Officials say the parade will travel along Church Street. After the parade, enjoy music, food, and family-friendly activities.

WHERE: Douglasville Town Green

WHEN: July 4 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The fireworks display begins at dusk.