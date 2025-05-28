Hyundai leads U.S. news list of best cars for teen drivers

Hyundai vehicles top a new list from U.S. News & World Report naming the best cars for teen drivers highlighting models that balance safety, reliability, and value.

Among the top picks, Hyundai’s Tucson and Elantra were recognized in the new car category, while the Santa Fe earned a spot among the best used options. Other automakers making the list include Honda, Kia, Subaru, and Toyota.

Zach Dole with U.S. News & World Report said Hyundai’s strong performance reflects the brand’s long standing reputation for affordability. “Hyundai’s place on this list is really showing of its value proposition,” Dole explained. “For a long time, Hyundais and Kias have been very affordably priced.”

The list also highlights the Honda Civic, Subaru Forester, and Toyota Corolla for their strong marks in safety and reliability, key factors for families shopping for first-time drivers.