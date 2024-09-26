Hurricane Helene: Here’s how to keep your pets safe

Hurricane Helene is expected to move into metro Atlanta and north Georgia late Thursday night and into early Friday morning.





With the threat of severe weather moving in, it’s always best to have a preparedness plan for your pets.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says there are six things you need to have packed up in your “pet preparedness kit” in case disaster strikes.

A week’s worth of food

A week’s worth of water

Medications

Vaccination and medical records

Pet insurance policy

Pictures of you and your pet in case you get separated

The best ways to keep your pet safe during the storm are similar to keeping yourself safe, according to the FDA.

Keep your pet indoors and in the most interior room on the lowest level of your home

Stay away from windows

Get in the bathtub and cover yourself with a mattress to protect yourself from debris

Keep animals in their carriers and crates for extra protection

Above all, if you’re forced to evacuate, make sure to take your pets with you.



