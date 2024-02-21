How far does $100K really go in metro Atlanta? Not as far as you might think

Stack of cash

ATLANTA — For many of us, making a six-figure salary is a coveted goal -- or at least a sign of professional success.

But according to a new study, $100,000 doesn’t get you quite as far anymore.

According to SmartAsset, more than half of Americans who earn more than $100K still say they are living paycheck-to-paycheck.

The value of $100K varies based on inflation rates and where you live.

SmartAsset compared the after-tax incomes in major U.S. cities and then adjusted for cost of living to determine where $100K stretches the farthest -- and where in the country it falls short.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!