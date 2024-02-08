Hollywood stars return to Atlanta for 12th annual SCAD TVfest

ATLANTA — You might see Hollywood stars like Kelsey Grammer and George Lopez in midtown Atlanta this week. They and many others are in town for the 12th annual SCAD TVfest.

You know the shows you love to binge-watch? At some point, the actors in those shows had to impress a casting agent and that’s what these students are learning how to become at Savannah College of Art and Design, Atlanta.

SCAD is the only college in the country that offers a degree in casting.

“What’s the first rule of casting,” our partners at Channel 2 asked SCAD Head of Casting, Alpha Tyler.

“You have to love actors,” Tyler explained.

Tyler runs the SCAD Professional Casting Office. At one point, she even introduced superstar Halle Bailey to the world.

“There’s nothing better than giving someone their first television or film project,” Tyler said.

“SCAD has made me feel confident that I could leave here and get a job in casting,” June Hauser said. Hauser leads the student casting office. Grace Lawell is a SCAD graduate and now a professional actor.

“You can be a great actor but you need to know about contracts, representation, the casting process, how to audition, reels, resumes, headshots (and) networking,” Lawell explained.

“There’s no better way for students to learn than to get on set and be right in the belly of the beast. That is the best way to learn,” said Craig Anton, SCAD Associate Chair of Acting.

Anton says teaching students the business in a way no other college does is what sets SCAD apart. That includes SCAD TVfest where students learn from and network directly with heavy hitters in entertainment.

“We’re not just walking the walk. We’re talking the talk and we’re sharing everything we know that will hopefully help our students leap to the top of the pile,” Anton said.

SCAD TVfest runs through Saturday at the SCAD midtown campus. To learn more about the SCAD Casting Office and SCAD TVfest, click here.

