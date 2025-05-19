HGTV recognizes Pine Mountain RV Resort as best glamping experience in Georgia

Pine Mountain. IG: @hikinghippiemama

By WSB Radio News Staff

PINE MOUNTAIN, GA — Ever heard of “glamping”? It’s what people call glamorous camping, meaning you have heating and air and other things like bathrooms and even hot tubs and pools at some locations on a campsite or near it.

HGTV ranked the best glamping experience in Georgia and it’s Pine Mountain RV Resort in Pine Mountain, Georgia.

According to HGTV, Pine Mountain RV Resort features four safari-inspired glamping tents in addition to RV and campsites, cabins, cottages, and yurts.

The luxury tents sleep two to four people, and have ensuite bathrooms, covered private decks, and Wi-Fi.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!