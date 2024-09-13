Here are some Friday the 13th deals you can grab before your luck runs out

Friday the 13th FILE PHOTO: Sheriff deputies in Georgia not looking for a man named Jason Voorhees, instead they're looking for someone named Michael Myers. (Thibault Renard/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ATLANTA — It’s Friday the 13th and while some may think this is a day to live in some bubble wrap, you might actually have some luck.

A few fast food restaurants are offering up some deals you can snatch up before your luck runs out.

Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen glazed doughnuts for just 13 cents. To get the promo, you have to buy a dozen or 16-count Minis.





Click here for a list of Krispy Kreme locations around metro Atlanta.

If doughnuts aren’t satisfying your sweet tooth, you can head over to Wendy’s for a different treat.

The chain has started its Frosty the 13th promotion.

If you’ve got their app, you can snag a free fry of any size with another purchase.

And what goes best with fries from Wendy’s? A frosty. You can get their signature treat for just $1 in the app.

Click here for Wendy’s locations in metro Atlanta.



