Henry County students to complete community service requirement before graduation

HENRY COUNTY, GA — Students in Henry County will be required to complete community service before graduating, beginning with the class of 2028.

Officials with Henry County Schools say students will be able to meet the new requirement by participating in school-sponsored extracurricular activities and athletics.

Students may also fulfill the requirement by volunteering with civic, community, and faith-based organizations.

The school board says the new graduation requirement was adopted following a review process and is in response to the community’s voice.